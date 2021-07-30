Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,116 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNPR stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $29.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

In related news, CAO Thomas A. Austin sold 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $61,370.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $522,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,694.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,742 shares of company stock worth $1,896,221 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

