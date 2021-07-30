Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 33.5% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $2,151,449.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,808 shares in the company, valued at $552,728.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $363,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,328 shares of company stock worth $8,802,676. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS opened at $70.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $73.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

