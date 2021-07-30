Utah Retirement Systems Increases Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 250.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in United Airlines by 41.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UAL. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. raised their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $48.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.61. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The business’s revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($9.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

