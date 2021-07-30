Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.86.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -13.79%.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.60 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

