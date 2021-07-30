Utah Retirement Systems Sells 300 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Penumbra by 10.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,283,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,259,000 after acquiring an additional 126,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,066,000 after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Penumbra by 67.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,146,000 after acquiring an additional 153,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,559,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Penumbra by 7.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,644,000 after acquiring an additional 20,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total value of $44,289.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $264.43 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.49 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,652.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. Penumbra’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEN. BTIG Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.71.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

