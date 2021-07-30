Utah Retirement Systems Sells 500 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.15.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $117.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.19 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

