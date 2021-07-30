Utah Retirement Systems Sells 500 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,155 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $707,012,000 after acquiring an additional 231,870 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,792,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,825,000 after buying an additional 18,241 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,401,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,872,000 after buying an additional 88,951 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,479,000 after buying an additional 250,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,346,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,075,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $160.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.32 and a beta of 1.94. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.74 and a 1 year high of $163.20.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MANH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

