Utah Retirement Systems Sells 800 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,603 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in First Solar were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,613 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 8.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in First Solar by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,692 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 3.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $83.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.34 and a twelve month high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $219,763.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,243.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $39,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,534. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Stephens started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Solar from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays raised First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

