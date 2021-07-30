Utah Retirement Systems Trims Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $202.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $203.14.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.23%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.50.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total value of $3,099,007.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

