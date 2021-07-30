V.F. Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the textile maker on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

V.F. has raised its dividend payment by 12.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 49 years.

VFC stock opened at $84.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.71. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

