V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.87 billion.V.F. also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.200-$ EPS.

VFC stock traded down $5.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,990. V.F. has a 12 month low of $57.59 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.71. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a sell rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.69.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

