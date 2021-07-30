Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday.

OTCMKTS:VLEEY traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.69. 29,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.06. Valeo has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

