Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.15.

VLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Hovde Group downgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLY stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.90. 70,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,414. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.54.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $344.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

