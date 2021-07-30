Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,728 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VSGX. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6,938.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,251,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,346,000 after buying an additional 136,954 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 667.4% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 154,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after buying an additional 134,204 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,602,000 after buying an additional 117,642 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 135.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 177,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after buying an additional 101,995 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VSGX opened at $63.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.30. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $49.80 and a twelve month high of $65.88.

