Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Purchased by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,584 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Apella Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Apella Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,464,000 after buying an additional 121,031 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.90. 6,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,945. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $58.64 and a 12-month high of $82.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.53.

