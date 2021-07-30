Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 178.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,721,000 after purchasing an additional 55,553 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 298,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,836,000 after buying an additional 64,928 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,687,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VXF stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.50. 711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,461. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.32. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $122.45 and a 12-month high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.