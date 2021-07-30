Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Decreased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,061 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 11,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

