Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $295.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.02. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $210.50 and a 1-year high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.