Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 488.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

VHT opened at $256.20 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $194.51 and a 52-week high of $257.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

