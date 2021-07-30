Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,382 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $105.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.49. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $108.71.

