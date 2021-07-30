Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,537 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,095,000 after acquiring an additional 642,310 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,747,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,072,000 after acquiring an additional 280,115 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,716,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,334,000 after acquiring an additional 155,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,505,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,570,000 after acquiring an additional 133,659 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,964. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.06. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

