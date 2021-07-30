Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Position Trimmed by Kennicott Capital Management LLC

Kennicott Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 10.0% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kennicott Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $13,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.54. 6,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,942. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.55 and a fifty-two week high of $207.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.07.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.