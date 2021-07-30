Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Raised by New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 197.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 153,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,652,000 after buying an additional 203,897 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,264,000 after buying an additional 17,429 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.73. 211,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,504,318. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $107.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.37.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

