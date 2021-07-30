Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Down 62.2% in July

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the June 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of VTC stock opened at $92.92 on Friday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $88.26 and a 1 year high of $94.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

