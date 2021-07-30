Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Lifted by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,738 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 6.8% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $24,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after purchasing an additional 71,239 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,341,000 after purchasing an additional 875,180 shares during the period. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 355,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,676,000 after purchasing an additional 93,515 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.07. 129,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,991,115. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.53. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

