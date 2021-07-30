Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vectura Group PLC engaged in pharmaceuticals business. The company develops inhaled therapies for the treatment of airways-related diseases. Vectura Group PLC is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Shares of VEGPF opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.61. Vectura Group has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

