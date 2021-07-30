Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Venator Materials PLC is a manufacturer and marketer of chemical products. The company’s product comprises a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to building, protect and extend product life and reduce energy consumption. Its operating segment consists of Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment and water treatment businesses. Venator Materials PLC is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VNTR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Venator Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.27.

Venator Materials stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $342.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Venator Materials has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $5.85.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. 28.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

