Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Issues Earnings Results

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. Veracyte updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT traded up $5.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.09. Veracyte has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $86.03.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $173,906.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,414.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,883 shares of company stock worth $702,073 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VCYT shares. Truist Securities cut their price target on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

