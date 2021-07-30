Verition Fund Management LLC Cuts Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 89.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,636 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,781 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 448,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,519,000 after purchasing an additional 99,612 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,259,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,758,000 after purchasing an additional 227,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.11. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.61.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.77%.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,928.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

