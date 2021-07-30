Verition Fund Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,810 shares of company stock worth $8,203,140 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PH shares. Argus lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.08.

NYSE PH opened at $309.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $175.02 and a twelve month high of $324.68. The company has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $303.64.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.