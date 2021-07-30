Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $267,000 in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after acquiring an additional 20,560 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,165,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $707.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $635.94. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $472.84 and a twelve month high of $714.81.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.64. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

