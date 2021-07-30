Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in PerkinElmer by 3.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in PerkinElmer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in PerkinElmer by 4.4% during the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 target price (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.72.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $179.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.88. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.46 and a 52 week high of $180.20.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

