Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.250-$5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.31.

VZ stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.83. The company had a trading volume of 371,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,105,791. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $90,158.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,152.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

