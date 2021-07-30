Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.84.

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $290.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 217.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 945,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after buying an additional 647,031 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,573,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after buying an additional 26,722 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 76,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at $17,548,000. Institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

