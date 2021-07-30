Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given New $175.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price upped by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $170.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.10.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $200.38 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $185.32 and a 1-year high of $283.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

