Vertical Research Upgrades Cummins (NYSE:CMI) to “Buy”

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $280.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen upgraded Cummins from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $281.39.

CMI opened at $233.15 on Monday. Cummins has a 1-year low of $189.93 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. Cummins’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 16.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,386,000 after purchasing an additional 686,581 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,351,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,399,000 after purchasing an additional 270,933 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,474,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,228,000 after purchasing an additional 146,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,832,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

