Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 538 ($7.03). Vesuvius shares last traded at GBX 518 ($6.77), with a volume of 393,863 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VSVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 587 ($7.67) to GBX 589 ($7.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 587.80 ($7.68).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,665.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.44.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

