Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.99 Million

Analysts expect Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) to report sales of $99.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vicor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.00 million to $100.97 million. Vicor reported sales of $78.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vicor will report full year sales of $391.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $388.10 million to $394.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $485.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VICR shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

VICR stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.77. 4,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,626. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.69. Vicor has a 12-month low of $73.71 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 99.91 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $93,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $144,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,906 shares of company stock worth $11,701,642. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vicor by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Vicor by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Vicor by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

