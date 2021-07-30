Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $121.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vicor Corporation designs, manufactures and markets innovative, high performance modular power components, from bricks to semiconductor-centric solutions, to enable customers to efficiently convert and manage power from the wall plug to the point-of-load. Vicor offers comprehensive product lines addressing a broad range of power conversion and management requirements across all power distribution architectures, including CPA, DPA, IBA, FPA and CBA. Vicor focuses on solutions for performance-critical applications in the following markets: enterprise and high performance computing, telecommunications and network infrastructure, industrial equipment and automation, vehicles and transportation and aerospace and defense electronics. Vicor’s holistic approach gives power system architects the flexibility to choose from modular, plug-and-play components ranging from bricks to semiconductor-centric solutions. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VICR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vicor has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.20.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $114.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 99.87 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor has a 52-week low of $73.71 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.69.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 million. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vicor will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 19,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $2,200,315.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $144,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,447 shares of company stock valued at $11,537,037. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 619.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

