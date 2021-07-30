Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 17,606 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,606 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Conagra Brands worth $19,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,557.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 339,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 80,097 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,136,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,334,000 after acquiring an additional 157,619 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,221,000 after acquiring an additional 486,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 5,093.3% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 83,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 81,951 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,233. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.29. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,862,866 shares of company stock worth $107,511,777. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

