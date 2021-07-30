Vigilant Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 191.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 60,005 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams comprises 2.0% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $24,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 196.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $290.78. The company had a trading volume of 16,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,902. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.63. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $213.09 and a 1 year high of $293.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.86.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

