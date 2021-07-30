Vigilant Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 42,008 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.7% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 895,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,575,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 36.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.10 price target on shares of Newell Brands and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.67. The company had a trading volume of 206,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $30.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.40%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

