Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 235 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock traded down $7.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.78. The stock had a trading volume of 232,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,949. The stock has a market cap of $112.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $130.21 and a one year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.55.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

