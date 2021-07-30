Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 622 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up about 1.8% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $22,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Waste Management by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 701,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,774,000 after buying an additional 77,383 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 286,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,843,000 after purchasing an additional 38,046 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1,758.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.15. 26,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,146. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $149.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,495.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total value of $30,784.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,016,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,139 shares of company stock valued at $24,146,942 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.06.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

