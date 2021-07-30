Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 630 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,095,000 after purchasing an additional 160,355 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,038,000 after purchasing an additional 366,601 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $212,572,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,309,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,069,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,142,000 after acquiring an additional 103,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.47. 267,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,977,710. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.29.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

