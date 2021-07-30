Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Shares Down 6.8%

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI)’s stock price was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.27 and last traded at $13.27. Approximately 2,120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 407,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VEI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vine Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $160.63 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Vine Energy Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vine Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Vine Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in Vine Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vine Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vine Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Vine Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VEI)

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

