Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLM opened at $18.99 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.42.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The company had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. SLM’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

