Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 24,479 Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PING. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

In other news, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $142,500,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $135,628,846.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,748,985 shares of company stock worth $278,177,396. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $68.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.83 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

