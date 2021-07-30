Virtu Financial LLC Has $610,000 Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 105.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter valued at $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 14.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.48 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.38.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 75,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $3,230,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $91,306.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,539.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,578 shares of company stock worth $8,271,229 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

