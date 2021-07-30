Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 28,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Radius Health by 461.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 128,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 105,875 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 32,512 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $647,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 59,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $15.13 on Friday. Radius Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $714.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.17.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.28 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RDUS. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Radius Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.44.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

